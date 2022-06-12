GARY, Ind. – Two people were killed and four others wounded in shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning.

Gary police said officers responded to the Playo’s Nightclub in the 1700 block of Grant Street for reports of shots fired.

Once there, police said officers found an unresponsive 34-year-old man near the door. He was transported with gunshot wounds to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said officers also found an unresponsive 26-year-old woman inside the club. She was also transported to the hospital. She was late pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a third person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three additional people were also shot and appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.