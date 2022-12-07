GARY, Ind. — Two Gary, Indiana police officers were injured Wednesday after their car was hit by a driver fleeing from another police officer, according to police.

Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a fight at a home with someone leaving and firing shots, according to Gary police.

An officer found the driver and tried to pull them over, but they kept driving and threw a gun out of the window before crashing into a police car near 35th Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, according to police.

Two officers, a two-year veteran and a 25-year veteran, were both injured and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus and are stable.

The suspect was taken into custody and refused medical treatment, police said.

The criminal incident is under investigation by the Gary Police Department and the crash is under investigation by Indiana State Police.