HAMMOND, Ind. — Two men are dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Hammond, Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Gostlin Street.

Diego Villa, 18, of East Chicago, and Fernando Soto, 18, of East Chicago, died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

Both died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Additional information about the crash hasn’t been released.