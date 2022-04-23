EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Two people were killed after a police chase that ended in a crash in East Chicago.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla near 138th Street and Euclid Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the car did not stop and a police chase ensued.

The driver of the Toyota lost control during the chase and struck a cement planter near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street.

The driver and passenger of the car had to be extracted by the East Chicago Fire Department. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and later died.

The identifies of the deceased will be released pending notification of family.

No further information was provided. The incident is under investigation.