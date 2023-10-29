HAMMAOND, Ind. — Two people were airlifted and a woman faces driving while intoxicated charges after a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Northwest Indiana early Sunday morning, Indiana State Police said.

33-year-old Rivianna Gilmore from Calumet Park faces multiple felonies of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, endangering and multiple other misdemeanors.

According to Indiana State Police, around 4:14 a.m., a black Nissan struck an arrow board sign on the right shoulder that warned traffic of an approaching lane shift.

Th arrow board landed in the travel portion of the roadway which caused two other crashes when drivers were attempting to avoid debris from the initial crash.

Troopers said the driver of one of the vehicles was pinned to their van and had to be extracted and airlifted to Chicago for life threatehing injuries.

A second driver, that was operating a black GMC pickup, was also later air-lifted to Oak Lawn for tratment of seriosu injuries.

The third driver recived minor injuries.