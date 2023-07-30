GARY, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is dead after he went missing Saturday near Miller Beach in Gary, according to Indiana Conservation Officers.

Just before 3 p.m., emergency personnel were called to Miller Beach to look for a missing man in Lake Michigan.

Around 6 p.m., someone on the beach noticed the man and crews recovered his body.

His identity hasn’t been released.

Search efforts were hampered due to winds and up to six-foot waves that created rip currents, conservation officers said.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.