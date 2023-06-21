PORTER, Ind. — An 18-year-old boy has died after drowning in Lake Michigan at Porter Beach in Indiana.

According to the Porter Police Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the beach for two teens in need of a rescue.

A 14-year-old girl was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan. Police said the 18-year-old boy was lost for approximately 20 minutes before he was pulled to shore.

Life saving measures were performed on the teen, including CPR.

Both teens were transported to a nearby hospital, where the 18-year-old later died, according to authorities. His identity has not yet been released.

The 14-year-old girl is reportedly “doing fine.”

In a statement on Facebook, the Porter Police Department extended its deepest condolences to the 18-year-old’s family.

An investigation is being conducted into the teen’s drowning.