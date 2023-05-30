CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 16-year-old boy died late Sunday night following a prank involving a gun in Northwest Indiana.

At around 11:40 p.m., Lake County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 12000 block of Burr Street in Crown Point on the report of an assault with a firearm.

At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old, later identified as Jason Paholik, laying near a firepit with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police believe an 18-year-old and Paholik were in the backyard with friends when the 18-year-old “pulled out a firearm as a prank.”

At some point, the gun discharged, striking Paholik.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody. Authorities did not name the suspect.