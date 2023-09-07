HOBART, Ind. — A teenager was seriously injured after the vehicle they were driving was struck by another Wednesday in Northwest Indiana.

Police said the vehicle, operated by a 16-year-old, was traveling west on Crabapple Lane and entered onto Liverpool Road in Hobart.

As the vehicle turned onto Liverpool, it was struck by a driver in another vehicle.

The 16-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Their two occupants were also transported for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported as well.

A condition was only available for the 16-year-old.