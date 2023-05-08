ST. JOHN, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy is facing 10 charges after allegedly sending a bomb threat to other students at Lake Central High School.

Last Monday, the school’s administration and police began a preliminary investigation after learning at least two students received an airdrop message on their cell phones.

“Bombing the school, it will go off soon as the bell rings this is not a joke,” the message read.

No bomb was located after St. John police and K9 units responded to the scene and school was dismissed early as a precaution.

After reviewing security cameras, police determined that two students entered the classroom directly before the airdrop message was sent and then were observed leaving the classroom.

Police said neither students was supposed to be in that particular class.

Detectives interviewed both students in the presence of their parents over the next two days.

The FBI was requested to provide cell phone data analysis and police said the airdrop message came from one of the students’ phones.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with three counts of intimidation, three counts of harassment, three counts of disorderly conduct and false informing.