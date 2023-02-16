GARY, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday outside a church in Gary, Indiana, according to police.

Gary Police Department officers were called to check the welfare of the boy around 12:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street.

When they arrived, they found Orie Dodson shot multiple times in front of the church, according to a news release from the department.

The Gary Metro Homicide Unit is still investigating Dodson’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-Crime-GP.