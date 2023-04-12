EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 12-year-old was taken into custody after a loaded handgun was found at an East Chicago school Tuesday morning.

At around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Light House Charter School, located in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street, on the report of a student with a firearm.

At the school, police were directed to the principal’s office where a 12-year-old was taken into custody. A loaded .40 semi-automatic handgun was recovered, police said.

The student was transported to the Lake County Juvenile Jail and charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe a student overheard other students talking about having a gun in the school. That student reported the incident to a teacher and the student with the gun was located.

The school was then placed on a soft lockdown as officers responded.

Effective Wednesday, the school will be checking bookbags with metal detectors.