HAMMOND, Ill. — Police in Hammond are seeking help identifying burglars suspected of stealing 10 dogs from a pet store this past weekend.

The burglary occurred at the Hug-A-Pup pet store located at 6921 Calumet Ave in Hammond late Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to police, two men, believed to be juveniles, smashed a window to the business and removed 10 dogs from their cages. The suspects then placed the puppies in a large duffle bag. The pair made off with four orange Pomeranians, three white Poodles and three white and orange ‘Teddy Bear’ puppies, a cross between a Shih-Tzu and a Maltese.

Surveillance footage captured the incident.

Anyone with information should call (219) 852-2980 or email officers at rhill@hammondpolice.com.