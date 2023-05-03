HOBART, Ind. — One person is dead after police said they were driving fast when they tried to pass two cars and crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon in Hobart.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near 37th Avenue and North Lake Park Avenue.

The Hobart Police Department said the driver, who hasn’t been identified yet, tried to pass two other cars by driving in between them, struck a car, lost control and then crashed into the police.

One other person was injured and treated at the scene, police said.

The South Lake County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.