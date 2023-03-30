GARY, Ind. — A person is dead after they were found shot on a front porch Thursday afternoon in Gary, according to police.

Around 1:10 p.m., Gary Police Department officers were called to investigate a report of shots fired in the 4400 block of East Delaware Street.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive person, a male, on a front porch, according to a Facebook post from the department.

As of now, police said the incident appears to be isolated. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The age and the name of the person who died haven’t been released.

Anyone with information should call police.