GARY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are searching for the gunman who left one dead and one wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop.

Gary police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, they were flagged down by a person near Ridge Road and Georgia Street. The person told them there was someone shooting into a business nearby — at the Happy Way Tire Shop.

Once police got there, they saw that the 47-year-old owner of the tire shop, identified by family as Saeed Saad, was killed. A 27-year-old man, identified as a store employee, had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Saad’s family said they believe it was a robbery and said the owner gave the suspect what he wanted, but he still shot the 47-year-old.

Saad was a father of two.

No one is in custody at this time and Gary police don’t have a detailed description of the suspect just yet. Lake County Metro Homicide is helping in the investigation.

The family says there is video of the shooting suspect.