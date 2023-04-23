NILES, Ill. — A man was shot and killed at nightclub parking lot in Niles overnight.

Police reported of a man shot in the Miraj nightclub parking lot in the 8801 Milwaukee Avenue around 1:03 a.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers preformed lifesaving measures.

The Miraj Lounge remains taped off following a fatal shooting early this morning. We’ll have more on the @WGNNews @ 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/MByKv1I2ru — Christine Flores (@CFlores_tv) April 23, 2023

The man, a 22-year-old from Niles, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect is a 25-year-old man from Northbrook who was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.