ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

HOUSTON — ZZ Top bassist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dusty Hill has died at the age of 72.
Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard shared the news on the band’s Facebook page Wednesday.
They said he died in his sleep at his home in Houston.
Known for his iconic beard along with Gibbons, the band was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
On Friday, the band announced that Hill was taking a “short detour back to Texas” to address a hip issue. His cause of death is not available at this time.