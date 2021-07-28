ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — ZZ Top bassist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dusty Hill has died at the age of 72.

Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard shared the news on the band’s Facebook page Wednesday.

They said he died in his sleep at his home in Houston.

Known for his iconic beard along with Gibbons, the band was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

On Friday, the band announced that Hill was taking a “short detour back to Texas” to address a hip issue. His cause of death is not available at this time.