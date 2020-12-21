Zoom allowing unlimited calls during holidays

Zoom will be allowing unlimited sessions during the holidays due to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same. As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions. Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short,” the company said.

Users don’t need to do anything to remove the limit — it will be automatically lifted during these designated times.

Here are the dates and times for unlimited meetings:

9 a.m. CT Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 26

10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 2