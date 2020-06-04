YouTube celebrity Jake Paul faces charges after mall riot

Jake Paul during the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WGHP/AP) — Jake Paul, a celebrity YouTuber, faces charges after he was involved in a protest in a closed mall in Arizona, according to Scottsdale, Arizona, police.

On May 30, Paul, who has more than 20 million subscribers, was spotted in the crowd at Scottsdale Fashion Square, TMZ reports.

He is a resident of Los Angeles. It is unclear why he was in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say they confirmed Jake Paul attended and remained in the mall after “an unlawful assembly was declared and has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.” He was issued a summons to appear in court in a month.

We've received 100s of tips in response to the events at @ScottsdaleFS. In our continued investigation it was confirmed that Jake Paul was in attendance & remained inside after an unlawful assembly was declared & has been charged with Criminal Trespass & Unlawful Assembly. pic.twitter.com/ySPmZT7ADv — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 4, 2020

Paul shared a statement on Twitter, saying, “To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For Context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the vents and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona.”

Scottsdale police say the gathering turned into a “riot that saw several dozens of individuals collectively damaging property at and near the mall, breaking into businesses and looting the interiors,” according to KSAZ.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.