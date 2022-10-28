CHICAGO — With the resumption of direct service from Chicago to Auckland, New Zealand this weekend O’Hare airport secures a spot as one of five cities on earth with direct service to all inhabited continents, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

You can now fly directly from Chicago to cities in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania. New York is the only other American city to hold the distinction. London, Dubai and Doha are the only international cities with similar access for airline travelers.

“This latest step, among O’Hare’s many other new and exciting developments, not only ensures the excellence of our international airport but keeps Chicago a competitive, world-class city,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

In August, an industry data firm determined O’Hare is also the most internationally connected airport in the world. “On the busiest day of aviation at ORD there were 43,350 possible connections within a six-hour window,” according to a statement from OAG this summer. The firm reported airlines fly from O’Hare to 66 international destinations.

