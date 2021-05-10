‘Y’all took her from us on Mother’s Day’: Family mourns Posen woman killed in hit-and-run crash

POSEN, Ill. – The grieving family of a South Suburban woman killed in a hit-and-crash moments after leaving church service is speaking out, demanding justice and accountability from those responsible.

Annette Odneal had just attended service at Abounding Life Church of God and Christ when she was fatally struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy. Police say the male juvenile was behind the wheel of a speeding Dodge Charger that slammed into Odneal’s car, killing her. The 17-year-old remains hospitalized. Police say four passengers, caught on surveillance video fleeing the scene, are wanted in connection to the deadly crash.

“What am I to tell my grandkids?” said OB Odneal, Annette’s husband. “This is hard for me to explain.”

OB Odneal pictured with his wife Annette. (Photo: Submitted)

Odneal says he was with his wife of 36 years at church every Sunday. But this Sunday, she went alone. Ultimately, she didn’t make it to the Mother’s Day celebration she had planned with her family.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” said Cierra Odneal, Annette’s daughter. “She was on her way to my house. I just saw her on Saturday and I never thought it would be the last time seeing my mom.”

Annette Odneal pictured with her daughter Cierra Odneal. (Photo: Submitted)

Anthony Odneal, Annette’s son, pleaded for justice, saying, “If it were your mother, you’d want the same. Y’all took her from us on Mother’s Day.”

The son adds that his mother was rich in faith, often sending text messages with a short prayer, an ‘I love you,’ and ‘have a good day.'”

“Every day, that’s just who she was,” Anthony Odneal added.

Always praying for her own family and everyone else was the standard by which Annette lived, her family says.

“They don’t even understand that she was praying for them,” OB Odneal said. “And then she walked out of the church and lost her own life to foolishness.”

