ROSEMONT, Ill. — Country music artist Wynonna Judd is launching a solo tour, 16 months after her mom, and The Judds singing partner, Naomi Judd, died of suicide.

The theatre tour, Back To Wy, will be produced by Live Nation and feature the songs of her first two solo albums; Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993). The plan is to perform both albums track by track, front to back, and then conclude each show with other hits and The Judds classics.

Judd’s 15-city tour will kick off Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Indianapolis, IN and wrap-up in Knoxville, TN on Friday, Dec. 1. Her fourth stop on Nov. 2 will bring her to Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, IL.

A quote attributed to Judd in the tour announcement press release states, “Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, ‘Wynonna’ and ‘Tell Me Why,’ track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see ‘herstory’ repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues…”

Presales for the show through Ticketmaster begin Tuesday, Aug. 22 with general public tickets going on sale Friday, Aug. 25.

Back To Wy Tour Dates :

October 26, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27, 2023 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium

October 28, 2023 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino*

November 2, 2023 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

November 3, 2023 Bowler, WI North Star Mohican Casino*

November 4, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 9, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

November 11, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

November 12, 2023 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theatre

November 17, 2023 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

November 18, 2023 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Casino*

November 19, 2023 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

November 25, 2023 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

November 30, 2023 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre