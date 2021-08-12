Worth man arrested after allegedly sharing, possessing child pornography

WORTH, Ill. — A Worth man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing and sharing images of child pornography.

Juan Carlos Alvarado-Platero, 43, was taken into custody after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators said they were able to trace information from the tip to an account on an app allegedly linked to Alvarado-Platero.

As a result of a search warrant, investigators said they learned that he allegedly shared eight images and seven videos depicting child pornography.

A subsequent forensic examination of his phone revealed a large number of pornographic images and videos of children as young as 5 months old, investigators said.

Alvarado-Platero was charged with dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography.