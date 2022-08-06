CHICAGO — A community on the West Side of Chicago is teaming up to create a support system aimed at helping to prevent newly released inmates from being arrested again.

On Saturday, the Lawndale Christian Legal Center announced construction of a residential workforce development center near 14th Street and South Keeler Avenue.

The building will house 20 young men with criminal records. They will live in the dormitory- style building from anywhere between one to three years and will have mentors, job skilling training and money management training as they transition to home ownership.

State and federal grants are part of the $17 million funding helping to launch the center.

The center is set to open in the Spring of 2024.