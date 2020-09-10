Woodward’s book: Trump acknowledged COVID-19’s severity in private interview

Following the release of Bob Woodward’s book, critics are deriding President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the early stages of the virus’ breakout in the United States.

In an audio recording from an interview with Woodward on February 7, President Trump appeared to recognize the virus’ danger.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it passed,” Trump said. “It’s a tricky one. It’s also more deadly than your strenuous flus.”

In a tweet just a month later however, the President seemed to publicly downplay the virus.

“Last year, 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. Nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on,” Trump said.

Woodward interviewed the President again on March 19, where Trump admitted that the public response was an effort to prevent panic.

“I like to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump said in a recording from the interview.

Woodward recorded the interviews for his upcoming book “Rage,” which President Trump called a political hit job on Wednesday, defending his initial response.

“I’m a cheerleader for this country. We want to show strength,” Trump said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot did not find the admission reassuring, who said any downplaying of the virus came with deadly consequences.

“If he chose instead to downplay the significance of the virus for whatever ill-intended purpose, lives were lost and that’s pretty sobering to think about,” Lightfoot said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also criticized the President’s statements, who said Trump knowingly and willingly lied about the virus for month, calling his inaction a “dereliction of duty.”

Woodward’s book also covers the President’s response to racism as well as his efforts with diplomacy with North Korea.