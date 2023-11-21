MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A jury has found a Woodstock man guilty of criminal sexual abuse, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said.

According to Mosser, 57-year-old Steven Grimmitt was found guilty on three counts of criminal sexual assault of a child and 13 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Rodgers and Jake Matekaitis say Grimmitt sexually abused two victims, both younger than 13, between May 2012 and April 2014.

“My thanks to the victims for coming forward and seeing this case through. I am grateful they trusted us to seek justice on their behalf. I also want to thank a third victim for showing remarkable strength and testifying about how Mr. Grimmitt abused her many years ago,” Rodgers said.

The Kane County State’s Attorney said Grimmit faces a minimum sentence of 18 years in prison and will have to register as a sexual offender for life, in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Grimmitt is set to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 12 at the Kane County Judicial Center.