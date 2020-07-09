Woodstock hosting ‘Racial and Diversity Forums’ for residents

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — The Mayor of Woodstock is hosting three in-person forums to share “sincere, thought-provoking dialogue” about issues of diversity and race in the coming weeks, the city announced Wednesday.

Masks and an RSVP will be required for residents to participate in three in-person forums with Mayor Brian Sager at Stage Left Café, 125 W Van Buren St.

The forums will be held on the following days:

Tuesday, July 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 at 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be in place at the forums, which will be limited to 20 people. Residents interested in participating need to RSVP by calling 815-338-4302.