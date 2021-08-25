Woodridge residents hold fundraiser for tornado victims

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Residents of Woodridge who suffered from a tornado back in June gathered Wednesday to help get victims of the twister back on their feet.

It was back on June 20 that a tornado touched down, leaving a path of destruction. By the time the damage was sorted out, 400 homes were impacted by the twister’s wrath. Of those 400 homes, 157 suffered major damage and 29 were deemed a complete loss.

Mayor Gina Cunningham was canvassing neighborhoods soon after the storm swept through and Wednesday night recalled the story of how a local family, two teenagers and their mother, a widow, was grateful to be alive. While a huge part of them remained inside the home, Cunningham explained that it was way too dangerous of a situation for the family to return inside.

“When I walked up to the first household, it was two young teenage kids sitting outside because half of their house was gone, which was devastating,” Cunningham said. “She had lost her husband and his remains were still in an urn in the house. And I remember thinking to myself, ‘oh my goodness.’ And here came two firefighters who had been there earlier that morning that came back to go back inside the house to get her husband’s remains and they found them. It’s incredible.”

The state declared the area a disaster but the federal agencies stopped short of doing the same.