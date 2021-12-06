Woodridge families being forced to move from condos to repair tornado damage

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — With just a few weeks until Christmas, families at a condo association in Woodridge are being forced to temporarily move out to repair tornado damage.

More than 50 families at the Woodridge Country Club Condo Association recently received a letter saying they must be out by Dec. 17 because the water service needs to be shut off for the winter months.

Back on June 20, the buildings were damaged when an EF-3 tornado hit Woodridge.

“It’s trauma upon trauma,” resident Henrietta Wamala said.

In the letter to residents, the association said there’s no other option. Due to the tornado, some of the buildings still have a temporary roof and residents told WGN News there is still debris that needs to be cleaned up.

“It is cold now. If they knew for months now that they needed to do this why didn’t they tell us ahead of time?” Wamala said.

Residents are still being asked to pay their mortgages and association fees as they find a temporary place to live. The association said the condos won’t be ready until spring 2022.

Woodridge created a direct assistance phone line, 630-719-2496, to assist residents.