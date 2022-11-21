CHICAGO — First Presbyterian Church holds a food market every week, usually on Thursdays—with this week moved to Monday with a different selection of food, specifically for the holidays.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository oversees the market and says it is vital to the community.

Gail Robinson from the Greater Chicago Food Depository said their market is unique due to variety of options available and the ability to chose what they want.

About 175 people coming through the market with a choice of turkey, ham or chicken to start. They are also providing a selection of sides to choose from.

“Instead of passing the bag with a lot of stuff going to waste because it’s not their choice, we have a choice market so they come in every week and they choose what they want,” Robinson said.

Many of the volunteers here today are Alumni from the sorority, alpha, kappa alpha but many are here every week to provide the services to those who come.

“I just like the idea of giving and serving and seeing other people benefit from it and being happy, Elaine Singh, a volunteer said.

Social workers from Rush University Medical Center were also here passing out lifesaving medication.