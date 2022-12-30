CHICAGO — Reports from the Sun Times state that the city will turn a vacant Woodlawn elementary school into a temporary shelter for some of the nearly 4,000 migrants bussed to Chicago.

The plan to turn the Woodlawn school into a temporary shelter was critiqued by mayoral candidate Willie Wilson by saying the mayor had not been transparent with the community about the plan and its financial strain on the city.

The mayor just asked the state for $54 million to continue funding emergency services.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor told the Sun Times that she expects protests over the temporary shelter and will be standing right next to those demonstrating.

The Sun Times reports the school could house about 250 people.

There has been no comment from the mayor as of yet.