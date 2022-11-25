SHAUMBURG, Ill — Stores opened up at 6:00 a.m. Friday morning to kick of Black Friday shopping and Woodfield mall was packed with eager shopper awaiting unique deals.

The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas accounts for about 20 percent of the retail industry’s annual sales. With costs of about everything up, retailers are adjusting the way they are doing Black Friday.

Consumer analyst, Aaron Lawry says stores are being more transparent about their deals and not holding anything back from advertisements. This doesn’t stop companies from advertising even earlier than usual to entice consumers.

Many stores in Woodfield opened bright and early at 6:00 a.m. but many other stores are expected to open later.