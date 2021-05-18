Wood Dale man accused of killing his father with ‘large sword’

WOOD DALE, Ill. – A son in Wood Dale has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his father with a “large sword.”

On Sunday just before 4 a.m., Wood Dale officers were dispatched to a home for an alleged fall of the homeowner, Robert Castellano.

Police found Castellano in bed suffering from a one-inch laceration near his ribs. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police believe Castellano had a verbal argument with his son, Joshua Castellano, 30, of Wood Dale, that turned physical.

Joshua allegedly stabbed his father with a “large sword” that was found wrapped in a blanket underneath the bed.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and his arraignment is scheduled for May 27.