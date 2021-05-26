Body of woman reported missing found in Lakeview car

CHICAGO — The body of a woman recently reported missing has been found in Lakeview.

Chicago police said a woman in her 40s was found in the front seat of the car by a woman who was walking in the neighborhood on the 3000 block of North Clifton Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was slumped over in the car with injuries to her neck. A police source says the description of the woman matches that of a woman reported missing last weekend. Her last known location was on the Far South Side.

The family is in the process of being notified.

Area Three detectives are investigating.