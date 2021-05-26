Body of woman reported missing found in Lakeview car

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — The body of a woman recently reported missing has been found in Lakeview.

Chicago police said a woman in her 40s was found in the front seat of the car by a woman who was walking in the neighborhood on the 3000 block of North Clifton Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was slumped over in the car with injuries to her neck. A police source says the description of the woman matches that of a woman reported missing last weekend. Her last known location was on the Far South Side.

The family is in the process of being notified.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News