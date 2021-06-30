Woman who lost dog in Palatine attack outraged at court’s decision

PALATINE, Ill. — A suburban woman who was attacked and had her dog killed in front of her by two other dogs stormed out of a court room Wednesday in tears after learning the ruling.

On May 24, Ingram took her beloved West Highland white Terrier “Casper” for an evening walk. Police said she and “Casper” were a block away from her home, near the corner of Greeley and Washington, when two dogs attacked.

She said “Casper” weighed 20 lbs. and the other dogs, each around 100 lbs., overpowered him.

“No one should have to see their child torn apart in front of them while they’re also being attacked,” Ingram said.

Neighbor Chase Braun looked out to see what was going on and Braun and his dog were also attacked. His dog was bit 15 times, but survived the attack.

Police identified the owner of the attacking dogs as Meleina Teodoro, 22, and cited her with 13 ordinance violations; including having her dogs running at large, biting of persons and biting of other animals.

She took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to eight of the 13 ordinance violations. Teodoro was ordered to pay court costs and get the dogs trained within 60 days. The dogs also must leave Palatine.

Ingram and Braun feel the punishment wasn’t severe enough.

‘You’re releasing the dog off into another community where it can attack someone else,” Ingram said.

Teodoro’s attorney said his client is appreciative of the Palatine Police Department and that Teodoro’s dogs are registered support animals.

The lawyer for Ingram and Braun said his clients plan to sue.