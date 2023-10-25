CHICAGO — A 41-year-old woman who Chicago police said admitted to firing shots at an officer last month on the East Side now faces multiple felony charges related to the incident.

Lynn Resendez was arrested Monday following a Sept. 2 police response that was captured on bodycam. According to police, officers were responding to a report of a person with a gun and encountered Resendez.

Officers can be heard shouting commands at Resendez before allegedly turning and pointing a gun in their direction.

As a result, Resendez faces several charges, including first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated assault.

None of the officers were injured.

Resendez was due to appear in court on Wednesday.