ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being stabbed during a fight between several women at a school bus stop.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Elm Street, in the area of the Rockford Ridge Apartment (formerly Concord Commons) around 8:25 a.m.

According to Rockford Police, as four women were dropping their children off at a bus stop, an argument ensued and escalated into a physical fight.

During the fight, police say Shatay Barney, 29, stabbed another.

Authorities have called the woman’s injuries life-threatening, and her condition is currently unknown.

Shatay Barney, Andriana Carothers, Ashlee Morris. Photos: Winnebago County Jail.

Barney was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Mob Action.

Andriana Carothers, 26, Ashlee Morris, 26, and Lanora Fields, 28, (not pictured) were each charged with Felony Mob Action.