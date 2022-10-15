CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park.

The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 8:17 p.m. when a 62-year-old man approached her, armed with a knife and swung at her.

A 54-year-old woman arrived on the scene and shot the man multiple times.

The woman, 33, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a stab wound to the hand and thigh and is listed in good condition.

The man was also transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and is listed in critical condition.

The woman, 54, has been transported tothe Chicago Police Department and police are still investigating,

There were no othe rinjuries reported.