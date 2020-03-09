Woman spends final days organizing blood drive to help cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE — A woman with terminal cancer made a remarkable decision on how to face her final days: mobilizing her family and friends to help others through blood donations.

Hundreds of people arrived at Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville to give blood in Kim Sandford’s honor Sunday.

"That's what Kim wanted; she didn't want us to sit around and cry about losing her. If anything she would want us to celebrate," her husband Robert Sandford said.

The 49-year-old mother of two boys died last Tuesday after an eight-year battle with two rare cancers, including appendix cancer.

Knowing she was terminal, Sandford decided rather than plan her funeral, she'd help organize a blood drive instead.

“A Pint for Kim” was created to help others fighting cancer, but it did more than that. It helped bring purpose to all of those who are grieving over the loss of a selfless woman.

While 500 people donated Sunday, more blood drives are scheduled throughout the U.S. including Wisconsin, California, Missouri, North Carolina, Michigan and Florida.

