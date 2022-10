CHICAGO — A woman was shot while she was taking out the trash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Saturday.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was taking out the trash around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller Street. According to police someone in a black SUV began shooting at people in a blue car.

The woman was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Police said the woman is in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.