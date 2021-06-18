Woman shot to death, man critical on Southwest Side; child was in car

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting on the Southwest Side Friday afternoon. Authorities said a child was also in the car at the time.

Just before 3 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of 79th and Fairfield on the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old woman shot to death inside a white sedan.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was also shot and transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Chicago fire said a child was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for observation.

The vehicle crashed into a median after the shooting, CFD said.

At this time, it’s not known if any suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.