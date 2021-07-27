Woman shot by police dies, 2 officers injured after incident leads to shooting, crash in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. — A woman shot by police in the south suburbs has died, and two officers were injured after an incident at a restaurant led to a shooting and car crash.

Dolton police responded to Baba’s restaurant on the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard around 4 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an armed woman at the drive-thru that was upset because the restaurant wasn’t open.

When police responded they asked the woman and a man who was inside the car with her to get out of the vehicle. The man complied, but the woman did not. The woman instead tried to drive away. One of the officers reached into the vehicle to grab her keys. The woman then took off and dragged the officer for at least a block and hit another officer with the car.

The officer that was hit with the car then fired his weapon and stuck the woman three times.

The woman then drove into the Compleat Cyclist bike shop on the 700 block of Sibley Boulevard.

The two officers were hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are investigating.