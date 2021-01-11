Woman shot at Evanston IHOP dies; 4th victim of shooting spree

Chicago and Evanston police investigate the scene of a shooting outside an IHOP restaurant in Evanston, Ill., Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

EVANSTON, Ill. – The woman shot while being held hostage at an Evanston IHOP Saturday has died.

Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook said the woman, who was initially transported in critical condition after being taken hostage and shot in the neck, died.

Cook gave the news during a City Council meeting Monday night.

According to police, they received the first reports of a shooting around 1:50 p.m. Saturday after a 30-year-old University of Chicago student was killed while sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage.

The reported gunman, later identified as Jason Nightengale, 32, is believed to have gone on to shoot several people at random; killing three more, as he entered a nearby apartment building, stole a car, attempted a robbery, drove to Evanston, attempted a second robbery and took a woman hostage at an IHOP, police said.

Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook did not provide the woman’s age or when she died.

Nightengale was killed during a gunfight with police around 5 p.m. Four victims from the shooting spree have now died.

Here’s a timeline of Saturday’s shooting spree, according to Chicago police (all times are estimates):

1:50 pm: U of C student killed in East Hyde Park parking garage

30-year-old University of Chicago PhD student Yiran Fan is shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle in a parking garage on the 5300 block of South East End Avenue.

2 pm: Door guard killed, woman wounded in apartment building lobby

After going to a nearby apartment building on the 4900 block of South East End Avenue, the gunman asked to use the phone in the lobby before opening fire.

Door guard 46-year-old Aisha Newell was fatally shot in the chest and back. A 77-year-old woman who was checking her mail at the time was shot in the head and remains in critical condition.

2:45pm: Car stolen

He then entered a building about a block away on the 5500 block of South East End Avenue where he pulled a gun on someone he knew before taking the man’s red Toyota and driving off.

3pm: Man killed during attempted robbery in Brainerd

After announcing a robbery at a store on the 9300 block of South Halsted Street, the gunman shot 20-year-old Anthony Faulkner in the head, killing him, and shot a 81-year-old woman in the back and neck. The woman remains in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

4pm: Teen wounded after shots fired at car

A vehicle driving on the 10300 block of South Halsted Street was suddenly struck by gunfire, shattering a window and striking a 15-year-old girl in the back seat. The teen is in critical condition at Christ.

Shots fired at police after gunman returns to Brainerd store

Police believe the gunman then returned to the scene of the shooting at the South Side store and fired shots at officers there, striking a CPD vehicle. There are no reports of any injuries.

4:45 p.m.: Shots fired during attempted robbery at Evanston CVS

Police say he then drove north to Evanston, where police received calls of a man with a gun and then shots fired at a CVS located at the intersection of Asbury and Howard. Nobody in that store was injured.

Woman taken hostage at IHOP

The gunman crossed the street to an IHOP, where he took a woman hostage and shot her in the neck. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital and is in critical condition. She later died.

5:30 p.m.: Shootout in parking lot of Dollar General store

After reportedly shooting the hostage, the gunman crossed the street and was confronted by Evanston and Chicago police. During a shootout in the parking lot of a Dollar General store he was shot, and later pronounced dead at St. Francis hospital. No officers were hurt.