Woman shocked to discover plant she’s been watering for 2 years is fake

CALIFORNIA (WTVO) — Caelie Wilkes shared a shocking discovery on Facebook after finding that the plant she’d been taking care of for two years was actually made of plastic.

She wrote: “I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful coloring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent.”

She realized the plant was fake when she tried to transplant it to a new vase.

“I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was fake,” she wrote. “I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking its best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this? I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!”

Wilkes, a 24-year-old stay-at-home mom, concluded by saying, “I feel like these last two years have been a lie.”