CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after she was pushed out of a third story window in the Uptown neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Polie said the 31-year-old woman fell out of a window in the 4900-block of North Kenmore Avenue around 12:40 p.m. and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have been pushed, causing her to fall out of the window.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.