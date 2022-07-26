CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area.

Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when the Beechcraft A35 aircraft crashed less than a mile from the Centralia Municipal Airport.

She was the plane’s only passenger.

KTVI-TV reports the plane’s pilot, Peoria-area resident Glenn Rossi, was airlifted to a nearby hospital after firefighters and others freed him from the plane’s wreckage in the ruins of a backyard swimming pool.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.e