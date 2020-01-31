Woman killed in rollover crash on I-94 near Libertyville

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — A woman was killed in a rollover crash on the Tri-State Tollway near Libertyville.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on westbound I-94 near Park Avenue, when a female driver in a gray BMW SUV lost control, struck a semi and rolled over several times.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger from the BMW was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Two other passengers refused medical treatment.

Police said drugs or alcohol are considered a factor in this crash.

An investigation is underway.

42.028881 -87.86536