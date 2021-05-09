Woman killed in Mother’s Day hit-and-run crash in South Suburban Posen

POSEN, Ill. – A Mother’s Day hit-and-run crash in South Suburban Posen claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman.

According to Posen Mayor Frank Podbielniak, Annette Odneal had just attended service at Abounding Life Church of God and Christ when she was fatally struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a 17-year-old.

Police said the alleged male suspect left the scene of the collision. Authorities later tracked him down at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey.

No charges have been announced at this time.

Odneal’s nephew spoke with WGN, saying that his aunt was “a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and much more. She was a retired nurse who enjoyed spending time with her family and helping out at her church, Abounding Life Church of God And Christ.”

“Annette was a ray of sunshine to all who encountered her,” the nephew added. “She was loved by everyone who knew her and will truly be missed.”

