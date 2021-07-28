Woman killed after confrontation, shooting in Dolton ID’d

DOLTON, Ill. — A woman who died after being shot by police following a confrontation at a restaurant in the south suburbs has been identified.

Alexis Wilson, 19, from Homewood, died Tuesday, according to the medical examiner.

Dolton police responded to Baba’s restaurant on the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard around 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an armed woman at the drive-thru that was upset because the restaurant wasn’t open.

Citing preliminary information, police said officers responded and asked both the 19-year-old and a man inside the car with her to get out of the vehicle. The man complied, but the woman did not. The woman instead tried to drive away. One of the officers reached into the vehicle to grab her keys. The woman then took off and dragged the officer for at least a block and hit another officer with the car.

The officer that was hit with the car then fired his weapon and struck the woman three times.

The woman then drove into the Compleat Cyclist bike shop on the 700 block of Sibley Boulevard.

“The damage is pretty bad,” Cameron Williams, manager of Accurate Board-Up and Glass, Inc., said. “She took out a couple of beams. Steel beams. There’s over $100,000 worth of damage in there.”

The two officers were hospitalized in serious condition, according to Dolton Police spokesperson Sean Howard.

The owner of the bike shop involved in the crash spoke with WGN. Howard, who declined to give his last name, said he lives above the store. Describing the moment he felt the impact, Howard said, “It shook the house. I was surprised to see this much damage.”

The investigation is ongoing.